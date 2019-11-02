Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS TLKGY opened at $17.80 on Friday. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

