TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:TU opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Bank of America raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.