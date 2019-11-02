Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

TPX stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 1,646,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,180. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,425,653.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $169,956.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,086 shares of company stock valued at $17,364,698 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

