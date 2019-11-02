Texas Permanent School Fund Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 14.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.21.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.48. 1,108,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.89. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

