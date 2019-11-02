Texas Permanent School Fund Has $21.83 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $288.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $446.00 price objective (down from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.54.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,910. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

