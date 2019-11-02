Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. 8,623,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

