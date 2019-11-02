Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.17. 905,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.37 and its 200-day moving average is $362.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

