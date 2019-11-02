Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $52.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. 845,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

