Tezos Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $574.40 million and $10.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00009345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003676 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

