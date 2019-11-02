The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The Western Union updated its FY19 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

WU opened at $26.48 on Friday. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

In other The Western Union news, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,276.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $150,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,630 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

