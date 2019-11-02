TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,005. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,544,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,152.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 278,549 shares of company stock valued at $790,167 over the last 90 days. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 470.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,804,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 2,312,933 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 2,089,491 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $2,218,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.