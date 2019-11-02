Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $95.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. Credit Suisse Group raised Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.04.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 398,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,888. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

