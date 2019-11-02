Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 398,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,888. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

