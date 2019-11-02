ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.17

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $14.80. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYEKF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $12.12 billion for the quarter.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.