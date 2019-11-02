Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Timken stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Timken has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Timken will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 16.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 43.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

