Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 521500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of $44.98 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

