TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $105.01 and last traded at $104.32, with a volume of 25415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.52.

The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $568,017.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,573.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $272,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

