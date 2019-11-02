Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 380 to GBX 400. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tp Icap traded as high as GBX 366.60 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 791779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.90 ($4.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider David Shalders purchased 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £39,814.69 ($52,024.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Tp Icap Company Profile (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

