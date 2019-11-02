TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.43

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 166578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 64,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 189,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $2,412,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

