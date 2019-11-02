TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 386,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

TCON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. 57.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

