TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 18,210,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $0.24 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million.

TRXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TransEnterix by 62.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 271,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransEnterix by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 991,120 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in TransEnterix by 38.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransEnterix by 129.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 491,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277,678 shares during the period.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

