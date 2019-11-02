Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $141.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRV. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.93.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $5,454,246 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

