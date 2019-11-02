TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised TRI Pointe Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 2,972,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,434,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,361 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,570,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,899,000.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

