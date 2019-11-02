Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Down 5.0% in October

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TCDA stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.79. Tricida has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $149,640.00. Also, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,300 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $198,273.00. Insiders sold 79,055 shares of company stock worth $2,670,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.