TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

TCBK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $37.79. 79,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $537,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,077.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $186,338.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

