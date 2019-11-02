Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Purchases $8,184,000.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.