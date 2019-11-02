Trinseo (TSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.15-4.86 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.15-4.86 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinseo stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

TSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

In other Trinseo news, insider Frank A. Bozich acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

