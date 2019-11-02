Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. 1,353,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,953. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,143 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 41.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,078 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 65,921 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,231 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,085 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

