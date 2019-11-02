Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) versus Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Critical Review

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tristate Capital and Marlin Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristate Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tristate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Tristate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Tristate Capital does not pay a dividend. Marlin Business Services pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tristate Capital and Marlin Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristate Capital $247.70 million 2.77 $54.42 million $1.73 13.51 Marlin Business Services $134.30 million 1.96 $24.98 million $2.04 10.54

Tristate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tristate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tristate Capital and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristate Capital 19.84% 13.28% 0.95% Marlin Business Services 17.16% 12.02% 1.99%

Summary

Tristate Capital beats Marlin Business Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.