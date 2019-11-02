Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRTN. Compass Point lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

NYSE TRTN opened at $37.65 on Friday. Triton International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.74 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Triton International’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $221,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 130,487 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

