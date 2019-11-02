TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,819.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $147,556.00 and $17,819.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.01406595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00119335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

