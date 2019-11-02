Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 1,388.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,178,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,248,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 504,331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 756.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 294,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 280,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 364,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.