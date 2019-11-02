TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 421,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

