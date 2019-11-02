Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd (LON:SMIF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), 1,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 265,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.88.

Get Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Company Profile (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.