U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 16,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.58 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

