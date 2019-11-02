UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Stock Price Down 6.1%

UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, 1,312 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 85,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.12% of UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.