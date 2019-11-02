UBS Group Increases Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $44.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 135,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.30 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,766,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 401,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

