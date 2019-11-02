UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $13.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,272.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,677. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,299.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,233.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $874.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.