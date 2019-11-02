UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.99. 2,759,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

