UMB Bank N A MO Has $6.81 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

