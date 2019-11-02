UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 7,210 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after buying an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 449.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southern by 19.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,420 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

NYSE SO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

