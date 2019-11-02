Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

UA opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.05. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on UA. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

