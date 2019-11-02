Unibright One Day Trading Volume Tops $89,061.00 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Liquid, Cryptopia and Hotbit. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $89,061.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.01416099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

