United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Rating Reiterated by Nord/LB

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

NASDAQ UG traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of -0.31. United-Guardian has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 36.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 216.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

