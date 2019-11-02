United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 164,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 101,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in United Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

UTX opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

