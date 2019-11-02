United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTHR. Cowen set a $118.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.82.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. 576,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

