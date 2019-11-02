UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of UnitedHealth Group worth $729,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $252.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.93 and its 200-day moving average is $239.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

