Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.86. 902,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,085. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $29,520.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,762.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at $32,524,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,685 shares of company stock worth $22,465,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

