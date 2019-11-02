Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

ULH traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 91,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,621. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $375.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 143,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

