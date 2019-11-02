Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 324,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 75.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 192,707 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

